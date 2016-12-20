Superkarts! USA Video: TomVersation – SKUSA Pro Tour SuperNationals 20

Today is another release from Superkarts! USA and a ‘TomVersation’ from Las Vegas and the SuperNationals 20. Eyenovation’s Chris Ortenburger sits down with SKUSA CEO and owner Tom Kutscher to discus a number of topics, ranging from the 20th edition of the SuperNationals, technology advances for the organization, the Evinco tire issue, IAME’s future with SKUSA, Honda’s continued relationship, and the upcoming 2017 season.

Enjoy!