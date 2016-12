Spaces Open for 27th Winter Kart Show in Springfield, Illinois

The 27th annual Winter Kart Show will once again be held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds 40,000 square feet Orr Building on January 20-21. Save money by reserving your booth prior to January 1. Attached is a registration form and show flyer. For more information visit www.WinterKartShow.com or call Jon Clem at (309)241-0504. 27th Annual Swap Meet Flyer