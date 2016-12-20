Alex Bertagnoli Gives Merlin Back-to-Back SKUSA Pro Tour Championships

Alex Bertagnoli aboard his Franklin Motorsports Merlin (Photo: On Track Promotions - otp.ca)

Another season ends and another SKUSA Pro Tour Championship in the books for Merlin Racing chassis at the hands of X30 Junior driver Alex Bertagnoli. The SKUSA Pro Tour X30 Junior championship came down to the 2016 SKUSA SuperNationals where Bertagnoli put his Merlin MR29 up front all weekend.

A solid qualifying effort of 5th overall would put Alex Bertagnoli up front for the heat races. Capitalizing on his qualifying effort Bertagnoli would post results of 2nd, 3rd and 4th in his 3 heats as well as advancing his point total. The final would see Alex with a solid start in 4th position. Patiently advancing Bertagnoli would methodically work his way to the lead by lap 15. Unfortunate contact from behind would send the 04J Merlin wide, avoiding the barriers Bertagnoli would lose a few positions and end the event on the podium in 4th position. A fantastic effort by the talented Bertagnoli would be more than enough to advance to the lead of the title chase. Claiming his first Pro Tour title, Alex Bertagnoli also claimed the second straight X30 Junior championship for Merlin Nation in the ultra competitive Superkarts! USA Pro Tour. In addition to the SKUSA championship, Bertagnoli would also arrive on the top step of the USPKS Junior ranks in both the Yamaha Junior category as well as the X30 Junior division. Sweeping all championships contested in Junior competition in 2016, Bertagnoli looks to carry his momentum into 2017 as he advances into the Senior ranks.

For more information on the Merlin Chassis line please visit www.merlinusa.com or contact Team FMS at www.franklinkart.com. Team FMS is the official race team of Franklin Motorsports www.franklinkart.com and Merlin Racing Chassis in the USA. Competing at national and international events Team FMS has exploited the capability of the boutique brand of Merlin Racing Chassis. For more information on the Merlin product line as well as Arrive & Drive Programs for the 2017 USPKS and SKUSA Pro-Tour Series please contact Franklin Motorsports at 262-814-5400 or e-mail info@franklinkart.com.