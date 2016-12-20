5 International Championships for Team BBR Karting

2016 marked the most memorable and successful season ever for Team BBR. We accomplished some amazing goals and a total of 5 drivers won International Championships. It is one of the best feelings in the World to be working with dedicated pilots who want to succedd and achieve the goals we set in front of us. Check out our 2016 pilots accomplishments. BBR (Building Better Racers) is built around the best support team in the business.

We want to first take a moment and thank those who helped us in our most successful year ever, including World Champion Peter De Bruijn, European Champion Nick De Bruijn, Ryan Ruth, Chris Black, Joey Mcguire, Kiwi, Don Choquer, Blake Choquer, Orlando Mendoza, Aaron Laroque, Blake Craig, Stepanova Nakeel, Randi Choquer and Dorothy Choquer. Your efforts and passion is what makes our team one of the best in the World.

Companies Who Supported Us:

Black Racinge Engines

PDB Race Team

Ruthless Karting

MARIO BARRIOS

Most recently we went to Lima Peru, for the 2016 Peruvian Championship. Mario impressed throughout the season with a win at SKUSA Pro Tour, and was crowned the champion in the Peru National Championship in X30 Masters.

2016 Peru X30 National Champion – December

DEREK WANG

Derek Wang in his debut season in X30 at the SKUSA Pro Tour, did not dissapoint. With solid podium finishes at all three rounds, Derek set the pace and never looked back. Derek is the 2016 SKUSA Pro Tour Champion in X30 Masters.

2016 SKUSA Pro Tour Champion – November

DIEGO LAROQUE

The 2016 Rotax Grand Finals World Champion. So many of us have tried to achieve the dream of becoming the world champion, and this year Diego did it. Being able to say that you are the world champion has to be one of the best feelings ever, and we are so proud that we were a part of it.

2016 Rotax Grand Finals Champion – October

AUSTIN TORGERSON

2016 has been a breakthrough year for the young Minimax pilot. He podiumed at every FWT round in 2016. On the West Coast he won his first Challenge Of The Americas Championship.

2016 Challenge Of The Americas Champion

ASHTON TORGERSON

The 2015 US National Vice Champion has been posting some big results lately, winning the 2016 Challenge Of The Americas Championship and qualifying P1 in the second round of FWT on board his new PDB Falcon cadet chassis.

2016 Challenge Of The Americas Champion

The 2017 PDB Kart cadet chassis is changing the game. It is the latest in factory built chassis that include only the best components, including new front end eccentrics, high speed ceramic bearings, BBR motor mount, Magnesium wheels, and a Tillett cadet seat. It is a great product that comes with great service and fast technical support, which can put any driver into championship contention.

BBR Karting is one of the top karting teams in North America that specializes in driver development. They have been building National Champions since 2001 and have worked with some of the best drivers to date. BBR is supported by World Champion PDB Racing Team and PDB Karts. For more information on the BBR Karting program please visit our website. The first race of the 2017 season is the Rotax Challenge Of the Americas in Tucson in January, with testing the weekend before. BBR Karting will be racing at Challenge Of The Americas, SKUSA Pro Tour, US Open, US Nationals and the Supernationals.