2016 eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings – TaG – Final Standings

Lemke remains in #1 spot to close out season

December 20, 2016 by David Cole
Driver Rankings / EKN Lead Story / Top Stories

(Photo: EKN)

EKN Driver Rankings logoThe EKN Driver Rankings is about producing the best results over the course of a 12-month span. For TaG drivers, there were 163 races that were including in the EKN Driver Rankings schedule, allowing for 375 pilots to challenge for the #1 position. To hold the top spot, it is about being the best at seven races throughout the season. No driver has repeated in the #1 spot at the end of the season since the program TaG Driver Rankings began in 2007. 2016 marks the first time the highest point total at the end of the season has been obtained by two drivers. With the tie-breaker as the best average finish, the tenth name added to the list of EKN Driver Rankings top driver is Brandon Lemke.

Lemke finished as the top Junior driver in 2015 – winning the SKUSA Pro Tour Junior title along with two USPKS championships and a former WKA Triple Crown winner. 2016 was his first year at the Senior level, which began with the WKA Winter Cup championship in the Pro IAME Senior division. The Franklin Motorsports / Merlin pilot followed it up with five wins in eight races at the USPKS to secure his first major championship as a Senior driver. Those results put him into the #1 spot, where he finishes out the season.

2016 was a memorable season for Ryan Norberg. Completing his sophomore season in the Senior ranks, Norberg continued to climb the standings from the 10th position where he left off in 2015. The Florida driver under the Orlando Kart Center banner left the SKUSA SpringNationals leading the points thanks to a victory in the opening round. Two more wins etched his name as the title winner heading into the SuperNationals, where he finished eighth to land his first SKUSA Pro Tour championship. That result put him tied with Lemke for the overall top spot in the EKN Driver Rankings, losing out on the top honor due to a higher average finish for his seven-best events.

People can argue that the best season put in was done by former #1 Jake Craig. Similar to his 2014 season – where the SoCal driver scored the US Rotax Grand Nationals victory and the SKUSA Pro Tour championship – Craig completed 2016 with two more milestones. The RPM / Tony Kart pilot notched his second US Rotax Grand Nationals triumph in Sonoma, and came away with his first ever SKUSA SuperNationals victory in November on SuperSunday. The EKN Driver Rankings however gauges drivers over the entire 12-month period, and Craig fell short by 73 points to matching Lemke and Norberg.

Dropping out of the top-three for the end of this season is 2015 #1 Brandon Jarsocrak. ‘Money’ had a solid 2016, however, a lone win at the WKA Daytona KartWeek in December was the only victory to his credit, joined by a number of podium finishes throughout the year including USPKS, WKA and SKUSA Pro Tour. You can expect the KartSport North America / Praga driver to be among the contenders once again in 2017. Throughout 2016, Braden Eves was in the hunt each and every time he pulled his MDD / Kosmic out of the trailer. The 2016 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series champion finished vice-champion at the WKA Winter Cup, as well as at the USPKS program. The season nearly ended with a podium finish at the SuperNationals until contact sent him into the barriers in the closing laps. The Ohio driver is sure to be in line to defend his WKA crown, if not once again challenge for the other championships.

Next to Lemke, the best rookie was Indiana’s Zach Holden. The Koene USA / Tony Kart driver raced all over the country in 2016, from Rotax, Rok to IAME and Yamaha. Holden closed out his full-time effort in karting – scheduled to race open wheel in 2017 – with a 18 position gain at the SuperNationals to finish 10th in his first Senior start at the Las Vegas spectacular. 2016 was a transition year for Austin Garrison. After starting out the year aboard Tony Kart, the Florida driver was tapped for the lead role at J3 Competition aboard the CompKart. Garrison posted solid results throughout the season, including the US Open victory in Las Vegas.

The final three spots in the top-10 remained unchanged with Christian Brooks, Kyle Kirkwood and TJ Koyen. Brooks (Nash Motorsportz / Tony Kart) lost points after placing sixth at this year’s SuperNationals after landing on the podium one year ago. Kirkwood (PSL Karting / Birel ART) and Koyen (Innovative Performance / Exprit) saw their points unchanged, with Kyle recording a DNF and Koyen a DNQ for SuperSunday.

(Photo: EKN)

(Photo: EKN)

TaG #1 – Brandon Lemke
Eagle, Wisconsin

There is no question that Brandon Lemke was among the top drivers in the TaG category throughout 2016. His dominance at the USPKS helped to establish the top spot in the EKN Driver Rankings. The last two months of the season were among his toughest, battling at the IAME X30 International Final in France and then unable to reach a qualifying spot for SuperSunday at the SuperNationals. It is not the first time someone with a poor result or performance in Las Vegas has finished first in the EKN Driver Rankings. And remember, it’s about the 12-month season, not just one or two races. The Franklin Motorsports / Merlin driver has climbed up the ranks from Cadet to Senior, finding success and championships at all levels. The future is bright for the 16-year-old.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 9 3 1063
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #1 9 2 1068
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #2 9 1 1077
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #3 9 2 1058
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #4 9 1 1067
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #5 9 1 1054
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #6 9 1 1053

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 1.57
Average Points: 1062.9
Total Points: 7440

**************************************

(Photo: On Track Promotions - otp.ca)

(Photo: On Track Promotions – otp.ca)

TaG #2 – Ryan Norberg
Orlando, Florida

Over the last three seasons, Ryan Norberg has developed from a mid-pack Junior driver to one of the top pilots in North America. Announcing over the weekend his move to PSL Karting and the Birel ART chassis, Norberg is following in the footsteps of some talented drivers. Three victories on the SKUSA Pro Tour helped to gain his first major championship, putting him on a short list of former champions. Just one more position however at either of the three USPKS events or seventh at the SuperNationals would have put him into the #1 position for the EKN Driver Rankings. The consolation, carrying the SKUSA #1 plate throughout 2017.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 9 1 1068
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #3 9 5 1026
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #4 9 2 1057
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 9 1 1092
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2 9 1 1090
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #8 9 4 1020
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 10 8 1087

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.14
Average Points: 1062.9
Total Points: 7440

**************************************

(Photo: EKN)

(Photo: EKN)

TaG #3 – Jake Craig
Mission Viejo, California

The second half of the 2016 season was much better for Jake Craig. Beginning the year with Praga, the relationship had a falling out, and Craig went back to the OTK brands he had success with in 2014. Much like that year, he won the US Rotax Grand Nationals. A new victory to his CV was the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix triumph in September. With the SKUSA Pro Tour out of reach, Craig’s main focus was on winning the SuperNationals. After a slight issue in qualifying, he fought his way forward in the heat races to put himself in position for the SuperSunday fight. A memorable last lap pass highlighted the event, and his first ever SuperNationals victory. Craig can still be considered one of the top drivers in North America.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 9 6 1015
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 9 2 1074
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #2 9 6 1023
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 9 11 983
US Rotax Grand Nationals 2016 10 1 1105
California ProKart Challenge ’16 #6 9 1 999
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 10 1 1168

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 4.0
Average Points: 1052.4
Total Points: 7367

EKN Driver Rankings Calculation Process
The EKN Driver Rankings are calculated using a driver’s best finishes in major North American races. Assembled using events from the previous 12 months from the current date, we use a driver’s best seven finishes in TaG and six in Stock Moto to determine their overall current point total. With each new release, results posted from more than one year ago are discarded. To deliver our ranking list, we tabulate the results of all the national programs and selected regional programs. We have included the results for the major one-off events such as the SKUSA SuperNationals, the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals, the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.

Each race is initially weighted based on the prestige and history of the event or series with a score of ten (10) being the highest attainable base ranking. For 2016, the SKUSA Pro Tour and US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals receive a score of 10 in their initial weighting in the TaG category while the SuperNationals is the lone event in the Stock Moto division. A base ranking of nine (9) goes to the United States Pro Kart Series, Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge, Challenge of the Americas, Rock Island Grand Prix and California ProKart Challenge. Other national and regional program races were given a base ranking of either 8.5 or 8.

The EKN staff reserves the right to adjust the rankings of each event throughout the year. A minimum entry total for any events considered for the Driver Rankings program is five (5). If an event does not have at least five (5) drivers starting the race, those results will not be tabulated toward the Driver Rankings.

Added to these initial rankings are two variables that help confirm the true importance of an event to the ranking process – field size and field strength. A percentage of one weighting point is added for the size of the field, while the number of existing top 50 drivers entered offers another full point or fraction of a point. The sum of these numbers becomes the overall ranking for any race. Following a race, drivers receive points based on their finishing positions with 100 points earned for a win. Each subsequent position drops by one point with 99 points given to the second place driver and so on throughout the field. These points are then multiplied by the overall ranking to produce a driver’s final point total from each event. Using a driver’s best seven races in TaG, six for Stock Moto, we calculate each driver’s overall score and subsequent ranking.

EKN TaG Driver Rankings – 2016 Final Standings

Pos. Oct. 21 Plus/Minus Driver Races Score
1. 1 NC Brandon Lemke 26 7440
2. 3 1 Ryan Norberg 25 7440
3. 4 1 Jake Craig 13 7367
4. 2 -2 Brandon Jarsocrak 28 7358
5. 5 NC Braden Eves 27 7313
6. 7 1 Zach Holden 24 7298
7. 6 -1 Austin Garrison 22 7274
8. 8 NC Christian Brooks 16 7119
9. 9 NC Kyle Kirkwood 13 7072
10. 10 NC TJ Koyen 22 7000
11. 11 NC Jacob Donald 16 6942
12. 15 3 David Ilavia 15 6882
13. 12 -1 Bradley Zilisch 13 6880
14. 13 -1 Armin Cavkusic 16 6863
15. 14 -1 AJ Myers 9 6837
16. 17 1 Elliot Finlayson 9 6783
17. 16 -1 Nick Ramirez 10 6756
18. 20 2 Nicky Hays 11 6748
19. 21 2 Jonathan Kotyk 14 6733
20. 22 2 Kellen Ritter 19 6730
21. 18 -3 Alexander Kardashian 13 6720
22. 19 -3 Phillippe Denes 9 6714
23. 23 NC Coltin McCaughan 11 6661
24. 24 NC Billy Musgrave 9 6618
25. 30 5 Max Hewitt 13 6610
26. 25 -1 Colby DuBato 10 6598
27. 28 1 Kyle Dupell 17 6583
28. 27 -1 Robby Seward 9 6577
29. 29 NC Nathan Adds 14 6556
30. 32 2 Adam Smalley 12 6510
31. 26 -5 Mike McAndrews 8 6501
32. 33 1 Walker Hess 15 6484
33. 34 1 Calvin Ming 14 6483
34. 35 1 Dario Cangialosi 17 6463
35. 42 7 Jordan Sherratt 8 6451
36. 36 NC Abby McLaughlin 29 6439
37. 37 NC Mick Gabriel 11 6420
38. 38 NC Andrew Bujdoso 12 6386
39. 46 7 Ryan Raffa 13 6367
40. 39 -1 Michael Geringer 8 6364
41. 40 -1 Derek Wang 10 6332
42. 41 -1 Josh Hotz 21 6322
43. 43 NC Nick Landi 12 6307
44. 44 NC Michael Michoff 7 6300
45. 45 NC Lane Vacala 25 6256
46. 47 1 Justin Neu 10 6229
47. 48 1 Luke van Herwaarde 11 6202
48. 49 1 Zach Pettinicchi 19 6201
49. 50 1 Josh Sarchet 9 6194
50. 52 2 Michael Avansino 7 6098
51. 53 2 Christopher Mann 8 6092
52. 57 5 Enzo Prevost 9 6091
53. 54 1 Spencer Kunz 10 6087
54. 55 1 Julia Boos 16 6058
55. 56 1 Kyle Loh 15 6037
56. 58 2 Olivia Horn 7 5992
57. 59 2 Austin Schulz 10 5982
58. 60 2 Joseph Budzinski 10 5957
59. 61 2 Adam Crepin 14 5932
60. 62 2 Rudy Agras 7 5906
61. 63 2 Aaron Bromberek 16 5875
62. 64 2 Charlie Jafari 8 5873
63. 65 2 Thomas Beaudoin 8 5852
64. 66 2 Antonio de Lis 7 5834
65. 68 3 Andrew Wilson 11 5798
66. 69 3 Brett Mitchell 10 5781
67. 70 3 Leonardo Stoia 8 5773
68. 71 3 Roberto Perez 8 5773
69. 72 3 Dominic Giansiracusa 8 5751
70. 73 3 Porter Weisensel 11 5744
71. 74 3 Jonathan Yobbagy 8 5723
72. 76 4 Brendan Fabular 10 5709
73. 77 4 Gary Roehl 11 5681
74. 78 4 Franco Carabretta 7 5678
75. 67 -8 Brenden Baker 6 5664
76. 79 3 Jim McKinney 6 5661
77. 80 3 Kindra Hurlbert 7 5659
78. 81 3 Monroe Jordan 8 5659
79. 82 3 James K Russell 8 5640
80. 83 3 AJ Zale 7 5623
81. 84 3 Galo Barros III 10 5613
82. 85 3 Miguel Mier 10 5593
83. 31 -52 Luke Selliken 6 5579
84. 86 2 Matt Johnson 6 5416
85. 101 16 Darren Keane 6 5391
86. 87 1 Ethan Barrett 6 5350
87. 104 17 Carson Kapica 6 5314
88. 88 NC Garrett Johnston 6 5232
89. 51 -38 Scott Saunders 6 5230
90. 89 -1 Michael Bovim 6 5115
91. 90 -1 Stirling Fairman 6 5102
92. 92 NC Anthony Sawyer 6 5056
93. 93 NC Garrett Moran 6 4980
94. 114 20 Austin Bialaski 6 4935
95. 94 -1 Matt Stagl 6 4930
96. 91 -5 Louie Pagano 5 4902
97. 96 -1 Marcellus Dukes 6 4821
98. 97 -1 David Galownia 6 4812
99. 123 24 Worawong Komarakul 6 4791
100. 98 -2 Rocco Cannata 6 4779
101. 125 24 Stepanova Nekeel 5 4759
102. 99 -3 Dominick Ferrara 6 4741
103. 100 -3 Nick Martin 6 4700
104. 105 1 Bradley Dezall 5 4421
105. 106 1 Cody Kelleher 5 4420
106. 107 1 Matt Solarczyk 5 4376
107. 110 3 Jess Peterson 5 4254
108. 108 NC Jessica Dezall 5 4242
109. 109 NC Victor Franzoni 5 4227
110. 111 1 Samuel Gerlof 5 4202
111. 112 1 Logan Cusson 5 4167
112. 95 -17 Remo Ruscitti 5 4156
113. 139 26 Adam Rylance 5 4145
114. 113 -1 Emily Hurlbert 5 4143
115. 115 NC Darin Marcus 5 4054
116. 142 26 Nathan Ratton 5 4050
117. 116 -1 Simone Perego 5 4035
118. 118 NC Matthew Paesch 5 4014
119. 119 NC Jamie McAllister 5 4011
120. 150 30 Alejandro Marquez 5 3999
121. 120 -1 Carlos Rodriguez Lopez 5 3988
122. 117 -5 Marco Maestranzi 4 3972
123. 121 -2 Kirby Spraggins 5 3932
124. 163 39 Zachary Claman-Demelo 4 3901
125. 124 -1 Andre Nicastro 4 3879
126. 122 -4 Giovanni Shadd 5 3869
127. 102 -25 Andrick Zeen 4 3777
128. 75 -53 Oliver Askew 4 3710
129. 103 -26 Gianfranco Mazzaferro 4 3639
130. 126 -4 Michael Giessen 4 3637
131. 127 -4 Blake Hunt 4 3592
132. 128 -4 Noel Dowler 4 3574
133. 129 -4 Ryan Martin 4 3532
134. 130 -4 Dalton Dow 4 3512
135. 131 -4 Alain Sisdeli 4 3491
136. 132 -4 Stephen Mallozzi 4 3437
137. 134 -3 Annie Breidinger 4 3433
138. 135 -3 Olin Galli 4 3421
139. 176 37 David Malukas 4 3387
140. 136 -4 Kyle Apuzzo 4 3372
141. 137 -4 Derek Dignan 4 3357
142. 167 25 Nic LeDuc 4 3353
143. 138 -5 Mateo Diaz 4 3306
144. 140 -4 Michael Lin 4 3299
145. 141 -4 Toni Breidinger 4 3294
146. 143 -3 Whitney Stevenson 4 3264
147. 144 -3 Austin Debord 4 3244
148. 145 -3 Kennan Hertzner 4 3238
149. 177 28 Justin Ovejero 4 3232
150. 146 -4 Jarett Belge 4 3227
151. 147 -4 Jimmy Simpson 4 3223
152. 172 20 James Armas 4 3220
153. 148 -5 Davey Hamilton Jr. 4 3206
154. 149 -5 Zia Harvey 4 3206
155. 151 -4 Zach Banks 4 3180
156. 152 -4 Henry Brass 4 3176
157. 153 -4 Alex Salsbury 4 3174
158. 154 -4 Moises De Lavara 4 3166
159. 155 -4 Jim Russell Jr. 4 3163
160. 156 -4 Jason Angles 4 3125
161. 157 -4 Alex Cognac 4 3100
162. 158 -4 Chase Dow 4 3090
163. 160 -3 Trenton Estep 3 2835
164. 161 -3 David Vasquez 3 2795
165. 166 1 Nicholas Hornbostel 3 2642
166. 133 -33 Conner Ford 3 2630
167. 168 1 Zach Rivera 3 2557
168. 169 1 Jesse Krill 3 2532
169. 170 1 Christian Cole 3 2502
170. 171 1 Gustavo Rafols 3 2491
171. 173 2 Chris Maxson 3 2484
172. 174 2 Savannah Croutcher 3 2483
173. 175 2 Brandon Collins 3 2479
174. 292 118 Daniel Roeper 3 2471
175. 178 3 Tom Dyer 3 2458
176. 236 60 Richard Lee 3 2440
177. 179 2 Andriy Tsyupka 3 2417
178. 180 2 Jarrett Duncovich 3 2411
179. 181 2 Yan Liang 3 2378
180. 182 2 Gabe Bargas 3 2376
181. 183 2 Joel Wishnewski 3 2376
182. 184 2 Haopeng Zhang 3 2347
183. 185 2 Andre Irigoyen 3 2345
184. 186 2 Logan Mueller 3 2329
185. 283 98 Artie Carpenter 2 2019
186. 187 1 AJ Allmendinger 2 1944
187. 159 -28 Austin McCusker 2 1933
188. 190 2 Davide Greco 2 1859
189. 287 98 Parker McKean 2 1848
190. 192 2 Scott Kopp 2 1836
191. 193 2 Mason Marotta 2 1834
192. 194 2 Jordon Lennox 2 1833
193. 301 108 Marco DiLeo 2 1822
194. 196 2 Roman De Angelis 2 1800
195. 197 2 Sam Cate 2 1792
196. 198 2 Carlee Taylor 2 1786
197. 199 2 Breanna Miscione 2 1782
198. 200 2 Phillip Arscott 2 1773
199. 164 -35 Rinus Van Kalmthout 2 1769
200. 162 -38 Roger Ralston Jr. 2 1766
201. 201 NC Ben Maxfield 2 1762
202. 202 NC Kyle Kalish 2 1760
203. 203 NC Colton Aldridge 2 1759
204. 204 NC Brendan Burcroff 2 1748
205. 205 NC Greg Osborne Jr. 2 1741
206. 188 -18 Austin Elliott 2 1738
207. 206 -1 Edward Fortier 2 1738
208. 207 -1 Dakota Pesek 2 1729
209. 208 -1 Mauricio J. Hernandez Guillen 2 1726
210. 209 -1 Nicolas Dapero 2 1719
211. 210 -1 Tyler Bennett 2 1715
212. 211 -1 Jake Venberg 2 1714
213. 212 -1 Kiron Chakraborty 2 1709
214. 213 -1 Sasha Brun-Wibaux 2 1708
215. 214 -1 Dylan Palatin 2 1694
216. 215 -1 Jake French 2 1694
217. 216 -1 Mark Boos 2 1694
218. 217 -1 Carter Herrera 2 1692
219. 218 -1 Austin Wilkins 2 1689
220. 219 -1 David Kalb Jr. 2 1680
221. 220 -1 Diego Dominguez 2 1676
222. 221 -1 Jake Nielsen 2 1674
223. 222 -1 Dylan North 2 1672
224. 223 -1 Alfred Gagliardi 2 1666
225. 224 -1 John Berry 2 1662
226. 225 -1 Michael Ilavia 2 1662
227. 226 -1 Ryan Rush 2 1662
228. 227 -1 Matteo Vigano 2 1660
229. 228 -1 Dallas Hollins 2 1657
230. 229 -1 Laurentin Mardan 2 1654
231. 230 -1 Xander Clements 2 1654
232. 231 -1 Christian Vomir 2 1653
233. 232 -1 Paige Evans 2 1653
234. 233 -1 Adam Isman 2 1650
235. 234 -1 Bryan Danieli 2 1650
236. 235 -1 Carlos Calderon 2 1648
237. 238 1 Sebastian Alvarez 2 1637
238. 239 1 Hans Thomsen 2 1635
239. 240 1 Matt England 2 1634
240. 241 1 Dominic Tesoro 2 1629
241. 242 1 Jacob Astren 2 1629
242. 243 1 Shaun Hodgson 2 1629
243. 244 1 John Bonanno 2 1627
244. 245 1 Chris Wilberg 2 1612
245. 246 1 Nicholas Leone 2 1609
246. 247 1 Chase Outcault 2 1602
247. 248 1 Pedro Cabrera 2 1601
248. 249 1 Sean Mann 2 1599
249. 250 1 Alex Nowysz 2 1598
250. 251 1 James Moeller 2 1596
251. 252 1 Paige Wallin 2 1594
252. 253 1 Ayrton Kazee 2 1593
253. 254 1 Brian Kynsi 2 1582
254. 255 1 Stan Crocker 2 1580
255. 257 2 Pedro Goulart 2 1572
256. 258 2 David Osborne 2 1566
257. 259 2 Kaz Sinnott 2 1566
258. 260 2 Neil Carvalho 2 1566
259. 261 2 Spencer Patterson 2 1551
260. 262 2 Rylee Osborn 2 1547
261. 263 2 Brendan Nelson 2 1532
262. 264 2 Russell Soto 2 1525
263. 265 2 Roger Weekes 2 1524
264. 266 2 Alex Geicius 2 1507
265. 267 2 Joey Paonessa 2 1506
266. 268 2 Kingsley So 2 1505
267. 269 2 Will Harvey 2 1491
268. 270 2 Aidan Abdulali 2 1473
269. 271 2 Tazio Torregianni 2 1462
270. 272 2 Devin Bowerman 2 1451
271. 273 2 Zachary Hancock 2 1388
272. 274 2 Michael Miranda 2 1306
273. - - Joshua Car 1 1145
274. - - Jorge Pescador 1 1098
275. - - Gabriel Paturle 1 1016
276. - - Henkie Waldschmit 1 993
277. 282 5 Chance Skaufel 1 989
278. - - Esteban Fernandez 1 981
279. 284 5 Jake Drew 1 979
280. 286 6 Mauricio Van Der Laan 1 966
281. - - Ignacio Espinosa 1 958
282. 191 -91 Cedrik Lupien 1 946
283. 165 -118 Bryce Choquer 1 944
284. - - Thomas Drouet 1 938
285. 288 3 Aaron Snyder 1 929
286. 189 -97 Justice Lepe 1 924
287. 277 -10 David Sera 1 923
288. 289 1 Josh Lane 1 920
289. 290 1 Marcus Petersen 1 915
290. 293 3 Luis Jose Forteza 1 903
291. - - Bruno Romano 1 900
292. 295 3 James Hayner 1 899
293. 296 3 Brett Smrz 1 894
294. 297 3 Jason North 1 891
295. 298 3 Shelby Sander 1 889
296. 291 -5 Jordi Marcon 1 888
297. 299 2 Billy Lewis 1 879
298. 300 2 Marco Eakins 1 879
299. - - Phillip Orcic 1 876
300. - - Jordan Redlin 1 871
301. 303 2 Facundo Chapur 1 865
302. 285 -17 Mike Bartels 1 865
303. 304 1 Henry Taleb 1 864
304. 305 1 Brandon Beauchamp 1 859
305. 306 1 Linus Lindgren 1 858
306. 307 1 Anthony Honeywell 1 854
307. 337 30 Alexander Muller 1 853
308. - - Nicolas Carbon Martinez 1 851
309. 308 -1 Jaimie Sander 1 849
310. 309 -1 Junrong Chen 1 847
311. 310 -1 Morgan Healey 1 844
312. 311 -1 Sting Ray Robb 1 842
313. 313 NC Dylan Cartier 1 835
314. 314 NC Jesse Lazare 1 833
315. 315 NC Andrew Palmer 1 832
316. - - Rafael Diaz 1 832
317. 316 -1 Sean Andros 1 832
318. 317 -1 Menwa Arakelian 1 829
319. 318 -1 Ricardo Vargas 1 827
320. 320 NC Mark Vielgut 1 823
321. 321 NC Oscar Lee 1 823
322. 322 NC Ariel Castro 1 822
323. 323 NC Logan McDonough 1 821
324. 324 NC Billy Cleavelin 1 820
325. 325 NC Nick Losito 1 820
326. 326 NC John Balen 1 818
327. 327 NC Tyler DeGraff 1 818
328. - - Mason Frank 1 813
329. 329 NC Brandon White 1 812
330. 330 NC Dan Nyman 1 812
331. 331 NC Ivana Cetinich 1 812
332. 332 NC Lawrence Marquette 1 812
333. 333 NC Charlie Craig 1 811
334. 334 NC Michel Manning 1 809
335. 335 NC Siyu Chen 1 808
336. 336 NC Jack Dorsen 1 807
337. 338 1 Brad Brittin 1 804
338. 339 1 Ellis Musso 1 802
339. 340 1 Roman Alekseenkov 1 801
340. 341 1 Jared Faitz 1 799
341. 342 1 Greg Gleisner 1 798
342. 343 1 Sonny Cervelli 1 798
343. 344 1 Ayrton Mutagaana 1 797
344. - - Giorgio Carrara 1 794
345. 345 NC Michael Politis 1 794
346. 346 NC Travis Waddell 1 788
347. 347 NC Chris Mann 1 787
348. 349 1 Parker Locke 1 787
349. 350 1 Varun Balasubramaniam 1 787
350. 351 1 Jared Burchette 1 786
351. 256 -95 Calen Richmond 1 782
352. 353 1 Zach Harvey 1 782
353. 354 1 Pedro Columna 1 780
354. 356 2 Julio Barreiro 1 776
355. 357 2 Brett Carr 1 770
356. 358 2 Jesse Tourino 1 770
357. 359 2 Chase Farley 1 769
358. - - Shay Mayes 1 764
359. 361 2 Riley Osborn 1 761
360. 362 2 Mason Cohen 1 759
361. 363 2 Michael Neopolitan 1 759
362. 364 2 Ryan Miller 1 756
363. 365 2 Tripp Gerrald 1 745
364. 366 2 Gianluca Isolino 1 741
365. 368 3 Paulo Lopes 1 737
366. 369 3 Max Migliore 1 734
367. 370 3 Scot Carapellatti 1 734
368. 371 3 Keith McDonnell 1 731
369. 372 3 Thomas Jackson 1 730
370. 374 4 Santiago Porteiro 1 722
371. 375 4 Kim Carapellatti 1 713
372. 237 -135 Javier Gonzalez 1 703
373. 376 3 John McCusker 1 696
374. 377 3 Miles Frantz 1 662
375. 378 3 Colin Warren 1 614

EKN Global Members Discussion:

Karting's News and Information Leader ekartingnews | an HMG publication