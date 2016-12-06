Major Karting Competition Coming to Battle at the Brickyard Weekend Indianapolis Motor Speedway to host USAC Karting event on July 6-9, 2017

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and United States Auto Club announced today that a karting competition will be added to the schedule for the annual “USAC Battle at the Brickyard.” The 2017 edition of the event will take place July 6-9 and already features an action-packed schedule highlighted by the USAC Honda .25 Midget series.

“Many of the legendary champions that have driven at IMS got their start in karting,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles. “Partnering with USAC to bring this race here is a great chance to further engage with grassroots drivers and fans. We’re looking forward to a really fun and competitive event in July.”

“This is the first major karting competition to ever take place at IMS,” said USAC President Kevin Miller. “What a tremendous opportunity for so many drivers to experience the history and excitement of racing at such an iconic venue.”

The race course will use the north section of the IMS road course and will include some of the widest sections ever utilized in kart racing. It will be just over 1 mile in length. There will be classes for drivers 12 & up including “club” and “national” level classes featuring Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, Honda, Rotax and specialty karting engines. The event is closed to the public.

USAC will launch a website just after New Year’s with more details on classes and how to register. In the meantime, follow the “USAC racing” page on Facebook and direct questions to Mike Burrell via mike@usacracing.com.

