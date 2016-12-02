Rotax Max Challenge / BRP-Rotax Confirms Tire Testing in North America for 2017 Tyre testing period in Canada and the U.S.A. with constant monitoring throughout 2017 - MOJO tyres available for all six Rotax MAX engine categories throughout 2017 in North America

In some markets a trend towards higher grip level of tyres, even for single brand race series have been put forth. To offer Rotax customers an improved grip level at the Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC), the Rotax 125 MAX Junior class will use MOJO D2 tyres as of January 2017 and the Rotax 125 MAX class will use MOJO D3 tyres according to the 2017 RMC technical regulations.

Besides these changes BRP-Rotax has defined North America as limited test market for 2017 only. This test market will use different tyres for different classes which are expected to offer different features.

The customer feedback on the characteristics of these tyres will be constantly monitored throughout the year 2017. BRP-Rotax will use this market information to confirm the characteristics of the MOJO tyre portfolio for 2018.

As of January 1, 2018 all Rotax MAX Challenge race series/events where drivers want to qualify for the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals 2018 have to run on MOJO tyres only. MOJO tyres are available for all six Rotax MAX engine categories also throughout the year 2017 in North America.

The Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) is a professional kart racing series established, owned and organized by BRP and its Rotax kart engine distributors. Approved by and in compliance with CIK / FIA, the RMC is a “one-make-engine” formula: only Rotax kart engines that are checked and sealed (for equal performance) will be used. The success in the competition is mainly up to the skills of the driver.

For more information about the Rotax MAX Challenge, please visit http://www.rotaxkart.com/en/Max-Challenge/MAX-Challenge/About-ROTAX-MAX-CHALLENGE