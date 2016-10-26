SpeedsportZ Racing Park Set for Opening Both soft and grand openings are set to launch the new racing facility in Texas

The SpeedsportZ rental kart track is ready for paving (Photo: SpeedsportZ Racing Park)

After much anticipation, SpeedsportZ Racing Park and the Alan Rudolph Racing Academy are finally set to open. The campus includes a dedicated half-mile concession rental track and facility, a separate .8-mile performance track and facility as well as a paved skid pad and paddock. The racing complex focuses on concession karting, group programs utilizing both karts and cars, the Alan Rudolph Racing Academy courses for all levels of drivers, and club memberships with club racing.

“Everything is finally coming together as the weather has been on our side for once,” explained Alan Rudolph. “We are well on our way to opening in just a few months and have begun hiring the necessary people and putting programs in place. Our facility is like none other in the country. We will offer rental karts, karting schools, group programs that will utilize both karts and cars, rental garages and a massive retail center. As a one stop shop for everything, this is what really sets us apart from anyone.”

The first opening of the facility will be a soft opening for the rental track, set for December 17th. This date is set in conjunction with winter break and will make a perfect activity to kick off the holiday season, with opportunities for family gatherings and to purchase holiday gift certificates.

The grand opening of the entire facility is planned for February 18th, 2017. This will include the openings of the performance track and facility, and the paved skid pad and paddock area. This date will also serve as the grand opening for the rental track facility.

Garage rentals for the performance track are available now, with only a few spots left. The garages will be set to open January 14th, giving renters plenty of time to set up shop before the grand opening date. Along with the soft and grand opening dates, SpeedsportZ Racing Park is also happy to announce that they will offer sales and service of the BirelArt product line, a premiere, high performance kart manufacturer. BirelArt chassis will be used for rental karts, as well as for the Alan Rudolph Racing Academy and trackside sales.

Rudolph continued, “Along with the opening dates and information, we would like to welcome Ron Hill to the SpeedsportZ team. Ron worked with me at Bondurant School of High Performance Driving and was the man behind sales and promotions for many years. Ron has a rich background in racing with his family owning OKC Fairgrounds Speedway and hosting many USAC, Late Model, and AMA flat track events. They also fielded cars in USAC Sprint cars, Silver Crown, and Midgets with drivers like Ken Schrader and Bill Vukovich. He will be a valuable asset to the team as Sales Manager and we welcome him to the SpeedsportZ family.”

The complex will be open in all weather conditions- rain or shine, hot or cold. Requirements to race the concession rental karts: drivers must be a minimum of twelve years of age and a minimum height of 55 inches.

SpeedsportZ Racing Park is located in North Houston, 15 minutes from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport; the property is just off I-69/Hwy 59 and near Hwy 99, the Grand Parkway and adjacent to the Grand Texas Sports and Entertainment District.

Those interested in more information can contact Alan Rudolph via e-mail to Alan@SpeedsportzTX.com. Visit www.speedsportzracingpark.com for schedules and class offerings, and follow them on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/SpeedsportZRP/. Gift certificates will be available for holiday purchases – please contact Ron Hill at Ron@SpeedsportxTX.com to pre-purchase gift cards before December 16th.